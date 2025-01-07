Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic News: Rough outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 12:31pm

Nurkic provided five points (1-2 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes during Monday's 109-99 victory over the 76ers.

After returning from suspension and being demoted to the bench, Nurkic didn't do much to make a case to get back in the starting lineup or get more minutes. Nurkic took only two shots against the 76ers, finishing with five points in 14 minutes, and there's no telling what kind of role he'll have on this team moving forward.

