Jusuf Nurkic News: Slides back to bench

Nurkic won't start Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Nurkic started but played merely 16 minutes in his Hornets debut, but he'll move to the second unit Wednesday with Mark Williams (not injury related) available. Considering it's unclear how many minutes Nurkic will play as a reserve, fantasy managers should steer clear of the 29-year-old center.