Jusuf Nurkic News: Slides to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:17pm

Nurkic is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Mark Williams will man the middle for the Hornets in his return after sitting out the front end of a back-to-back Monday against the Kings. Nurkic has played four games off the bench across time with Phoenix and Charlotte this season, averaging 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 16.9 minutes as a member of the second unit.

