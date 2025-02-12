Jusuf Nurkic News: Solid performance Wednesday
Nurkic logged nine points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 102-86 loss to the Magic.
Nurkic got the starting nod, playing his first game as a member of the Hornets. Despite being on a minutes restriction, Nurkic managed to flirt with a double-double, while also chipping in across the board. His long-term role remains up in the air but for now, he should be able to see the court on most nights.
