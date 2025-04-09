Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic News: Starting against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Nurkic is in the Hornets' starting lineup against the Raptors on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Nurkic was a healthy DNP in Tuesday's loss to the Grizzlies, but he'll make his eighth start with the Hornets on Wednesday due to the absence of Mark Williams (foot). Nurkic has averaged 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 16.8 minutes per game since the beginning of March.

