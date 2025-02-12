Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic News: Starting in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Nurkic is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Magic.

With the Hornets missing Mark Williams and Moussa Diabate (eye) on Wednesday, Nurkic will draw the start at center while operating with a minutes restriction in his team debut. Nurkic averaged 9.5 rebounds, 8.8 points, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 24.3 minutes over 23 games as a starter with the Suns this season.

