Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic News: Starting sans Williams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Nurkic will start in Monday's game against the Kings, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

With Mark Williams sitting out of the first night of a back-to-back set due to left foot injury management, Nurkic will rejoin the starting five. The big man has appeared in four outings (two starts) as a member of the Hornets, during which he has averaged 7.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 17.3 minutes per contest.

