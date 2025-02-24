Jusuf Nurkic News: Starting sans Williams
Nurkic will start in Monday's game against the Kings, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
With Mark Williams sitting out of the first night of a back-to-back set due to left foot injury management, Nurkic will rejoin the starting five. The big man has appeared in four outings (two starts) as a member of the Hornets, during which he has averaged 7.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 17.3 minutes per contest.
