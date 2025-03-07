Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic News: Suiting up vs. Cavaliers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 3:40pm

Nurkic (back) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Nurkic has played off the bench in the last two games, though he's failed to record more than 15 minutes in any of those contests. If that role as Mark Williams' (foot) backup doesn't change, then the veteran isn't expected to provide a lot of upside in most fantasy formats, although the absence of Williams on Friday should translate into a starting role against Cleveland.

