Nurkic (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

As expected, Nurkic has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a third consecutive contest following a one-game absence. Over his last two appearances, Nurkic has averaged 3.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 25.5 minutes per game.