Kadary Richmond headshot

Kadary Richmond Injury: Picks up wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Richmond was unavailable for Tuesday's 137-130 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors because of right wrist soreness.

Richmond sat out for the first time in almost one month, leaving his team without its third-best contributor of assists during Tuesday's clash. He'll look to avoid a major issue but will be questionable for the next games, with Nolan Hickman acting as a potential replacement in the starting lineup.

Kadary Richmond
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now