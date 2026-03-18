Kadary Richmond Injury: Picks up wrist injury
Richmond was unavailable for Tuesday's 137-130 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors because of right wrist soreness.
Richmond sat out for the first time in almost one month, leaving his team without its third-best contributor of assists during Tuesday's clash. He'll look to avoid a major issue but will be questionable for the next games, with Nolan Hickman acting as a potential replacement in the starting lineup.
Kadary Richmond
Free Agent
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