Kadary Richmond Injury: Picks up wrist injury
Richmond was inactive in Saturday's 122-120 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats because of a wrist issue.
Richmond's absence is a considerable problem for the Go-Go, as he has served as a versatile contributor despite coming off the bench in his last four outings. The guard's involvement in upcoming rounds is now in doubt, so Nolan Hickman could continue to feature in an increased role going forward.
Kadary Richmond
Free Agent
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