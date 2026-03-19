Kadary Richmond News: All-around impact in return

Richmond (wrist) supplied 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 133-122 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Richmond posted a solid stat line despite coming off the bench following a quick recovery from his wrist injury. The guard delivered double-digit assists for the fifth time in his last six games played, notching his fourth double-double in that period. He'll push for a starting spot in Nolan Hickman's place going forward.