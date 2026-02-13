Kadary Richmond News: Back in G League

Washington assigned Richmond to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Thursday.

Richmond was sent to the G League and recorded 24 points over 36 minutes of play as a starter in Thursday's loss to the Greensboro Swarm. Despite signing a 10-day contract with the Wizards and making his NBA regular-season debut Wednesday, Richmond is likely to retain a depth role for Washington but could find more success in the G League if he features again for the Go-Go.