Kadary Richmond News: Ends year on high note
Richmond produced 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 41 minutes Friday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 118-108 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Richmond put together a valiant effort for his squad, though he couldn't quite get his shot to fall, as he failed to convert from beyond the arc. Even so, he managed to record a double-double with his work as a facilitator. Richmond scored in double figures in two postseason appearances, but his campaign will come to an end following Friday's loss.
Kadary Richmond
Free Agent
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