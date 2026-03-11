Kadary Richmond News: Leads team in scoring Tuesday

Richmond accrued 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 127-111 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Richmond shot above 50.0 percent from the field for the third straight time while raising his average to 20.7 points per game over that span. However, he fell short of his recent numbers in terms of assists and rebounds. The rookie has become a regular contributor around the court lately and could remain reliable despite his team's erratic form.