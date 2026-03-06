Kadary Richmond News: Logs triple-double in win

Richmond produced 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Thursday's 126-120 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Richmond had another huge all-around outing Thursday, achieving his second triple-double in the last three games. He also delivered at least 10 assists for the third consecutive time, showing a substantial improvement over his past performance, as he had previously failed to exceed seven assists over his first 27 appearances of the season. His positive momentum makes him one of the team's most reliable starters for upcoming contests.