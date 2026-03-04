Kadary Richmond News: Racks up 16 assists

Richmond recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, 16 assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 G League loss versus Grand Rapids.

Richmond had a quiet night scoring the ball but was an effective floor general nonetheless, racking up a season-high 16 assists. The 6-foot-6 guard has compiled a combined 28 assists across his last two outings and now averages 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 29 games played.