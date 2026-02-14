Kadary Richmond News: Recalled to NBA
The Wizards recalled Richmond from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Friday.
Richmond, who signed a 10-day contract with Washington on Wednesday, joined the Go-Go for Thursday's 119-107 loss to the Greensboro Swarm, during which he posted 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 36 minutes. His next opportunity to suit up for the Wizards will come Thursday against the Pacers.
