Kadary Richmond News: Secures triple-double Saturday

Richmond generated 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's 137-117 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Richmond put in a remarkable effort, improving on his previous two outings in terms of scoring and performing well above his usual numbers in both rebounds and assists. After earning his first double-double and triple-double of the season, the guard will aim to carry the momentum and continue to establish himself as a regular starter over the final stretch of the campaign.