Kai Jones Injury: Leaves for locker room Thursday

Jones exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent back injury during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Magic, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Jones threw down an alley-oop dunk following a huge block, though he landed on his back and walked to the locker room under his own power. If the big man is unable to return, Dwight Powell and Caleb Martin are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.