Kai Jones Injury: Misses game with undisclosed injury

Jones missed Sunday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves with an undisclosed injury.

Sunday's game was the front end of a back-to-back set, and it remains to be seen if Jones will be available Monday against the Iowa Wolves in a rematch. Jones has been solid for San Diego, averaging 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 11 outings.