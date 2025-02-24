Kai Jones Injury: Misses game with undisclosed injury
Jones missed Sunday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves with an undisclosed injury.
Sunday's game was the front end of a back-to-back set, and it remains to be seen if Jones will be available Monday against the Iowa Wolves in a rematch. Jones has been solid for San Diego, averaging 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 11 outings.
