Kai Jones Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Jones is out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a left quadriceps strain.

On the heels of producing 21 points, eight rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's loss to the Kings, Jones will sit out Wednesday and render Dallas even more shorthanded in the frontcourt. The 2021 first-round pick can be labeled day-to-day ahead of Friday's tilt with Memphis. In Jones' absence against Milwaukee, the Mavericks will likely have to lean on Dwight Powell, Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper to cover minutes at center. As a two-way player, Jones is eligible to be active in just 11 contests over the remainder of the season, so he'll likely be in store for some occasional games off over the next five weeks regardless of his health.