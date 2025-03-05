Kai Jones Injury: Questionable against Milwaukee

Jones (quad) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Jones is coming off an impressive performance for Dallas in Monday's loss to the Kings, as he finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and one block. However, if he cannot play in Milwaukee, the Mavericks will be shorthanded in the frontcourt once again, with Dwight Powell shouldering the load along with Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.