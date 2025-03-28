Kai Jones Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Jones (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Jones sustained the left hip contusion during Thursday's win over the Magic, and he played only seven minutes before exiting to the locker room. If the big man is sidelined Saturday, Anthony Davis (adductor), Kessler Edwards and Dwight Powell could shoulder the workload at center, especially if P.J. Washington (ankle) is sidelined.
