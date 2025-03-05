Kai Jones Injury: Ruled out against Milwaukee

Jones is out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a left quadriceps strain.

On the heels of producing 21 points, eight rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's loss to the Kings, Jones is forced to sit out Wednesday and render Dallas even more shorthanded in the frontcourt. The 2021 first-rounder can be labeled day-to-day ahead of Friday's tilt with Memphis. In Jones' absence against Milwaukee, the Mavericks should lean on Dwight Powell, Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper for the center minutes.