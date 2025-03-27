Fantasy Basketball
Kai Jones Injury: Won't return Monday vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 4:58pm

Jones won't return to Thursday's matchup against the Magic due to a left hip contusion. He'll finish the game with four points (2-2 FG), five rebounds and one block across seven minutes.

The big man threw down an alley-oop dunk following a huge block, though he took a hard fall and walked back to the locker room before being ruled out shortly thereafter. Dwight Powell and Caleb Martin are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Jones being sidelined.

Kai Jones
Dallas Mavericks
