Kai Jones News: Getting two-way deal with Dallas

Jones will sign a two-way deal with the Mavericks once he clears waivers early next week, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The Clippers waived Jones earlier Saturday, but the big man didn't need much time to find a two-way deal with another organization. Once the signing is official, Jones will join the Dallas organization and could settle into a spot in the rotation right away, as the Mavericks are short on healthy centers. Over his 28 appearances for the Clippers on the season, Jones averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 7.4 minutes per contest.