Kai Jones headshot

Kai Jones News: Listed available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 2:43pm

Jones (quadriceps) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

A left quad strain cost Jones seven straight games, but the 2021 first-rounder will be available Wednesday to reinforce a depleted Mavericks frontcourt. Jones could be facing a minutes restriction in his return against Indiana, but he impressed with 21 points, eight rebounds and one block during 34 minutes in his lone appearance for the Mavericks this season back during the March 3 loss to the Kings.

Kai Jones
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
