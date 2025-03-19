Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kai Jones headshot

Kai Jones News: Making first NBA start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 3:51pm

Jones is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Pacers on Wednesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones will make the first start of his NBA career Wednesday due to the Mavericks being short-handed by injuries. Jones has fully recovered from a left quadriceps strain that kept him sidelined for Dallas' last seven games. His last appearance was March 3 against the Kings, when he tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and one block over 34 minutes.

Kai Jones
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now