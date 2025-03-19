Kai Jones News: Making first NBA start Wednesday

Jones is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Pacers on Wednesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones will make the first start of his NBA career Wednesday due to the Mavericks being short-handed by injuries. Jones has fully recovered from a left quadriceps strain that kept him sidelined for Dallas' last seven games. His last appearance was March 3 against the Kings, when he tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and one block over 34 minutes.