Kai Jones News: Nearly double-doubles

Jones closed with 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 120-101 win over the Nets.

Despite the return of Anthony Davis, Jones remained in the starting center role and shared the frontcourt with Dallas' franchise player. That could be an indication of Dallas' plans going forward. Over his last three outings, Jones has been trending up with 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 blocks in 25.6 minutes per game.