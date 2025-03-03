Kai Jones News: Not on injury report Monday
Jones (not injury related) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Kings.
Jones will be available to make his Mavericks debut after signing a two-way deal with the club. The high-flying big man started the season under a two-way pact with the Clippers, averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds across 7.4 minutes per game in 28 regular-season appearances before having been waived. With injuries piling up in the club's frontcourt of late, Jones could step into the rotation right away.
