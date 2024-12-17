Fantasy Basketball
Kai Jones headshot

Kai Jones News: Plays six minutes in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Jones recorded one rebound over six minutes during Monday's 144-107 win over the Jazz.

The 23-year-old saw the floor for the fifth consecutive outing in the blowout victory, during which he has averaged 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 8.8 minutes per game. Jones will likely continue to see minimal playing time buried behind Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum and Mo Bamba.

Kai Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
