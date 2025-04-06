Kai Jones News: Posts 18 points from banch

Jones supplied 18 points (9-9 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 20 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 135-104 loss to the Clippers.

With Anthony Davis banged up and logging only 27 minutes, Jones was able to make the most of his opportunity and came up with his second-best total of the season. Jones had a brief tenure with the Clippers and was able to handle matters under the basket effectively. Dallas' roster is crowded with big men, but health has been a major concern at the position, which has opened the door for Jones in his third NBA season.