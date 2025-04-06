Kai Jones News: Posts 18 points from bench

Jones supplied 18 points (9-9 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 20 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 135-104 loss to the Clippers.

With Daniel Gafford (knee) sitting out in the second leg of a back-to-back set and with head coach Jason Kidd pulling most of his key rotation players out of the game by the midway point of the fourth quarter in the blowout loss, Jones was the beneficiary of some extended playing time. He made the most of the extra run by delivering a perfect shooting performance from the field while contributing in the defensive categories, but Jones shouldn't be expected to provide much fantasy value over the final week of the regular season. The two-way player is eligible to suit up in just one of the team's final three games, though he could be available for all of those contests if Dallas upgrades him to a standard NBA deal when the team is first able to do so Thursday. Even if that's the case, Jones won't be guaranteed a spot in the rotation with Dereck Lively, Anthony Davis and Gafford expected to be available for all three of those contests and likely to handle nearly all of the minutes at center.