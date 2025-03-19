Kai Jones News: Posts double-double in first start

Jones supplied 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 loss to the Pacers.

Jones got the starting nod Wednesday, making his first career start due to Dallas dealing with injuries throughout the roster. Jones impressed in the starting lineup, leading all Mavericks in rebounds while finishing as one of two players with a double-double in a losing effort. Jones set a new season high in rebounds, his first double-digit rebound total of the campaign. He posted his second-highest scoring mark, setting his current season high of 21 points set March 3.