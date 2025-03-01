Kai Jones News: Set to sign with Dallas
Jones intends to sign a two-way contract with the Mavericks once he clears waivers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Jones was waived by the Clippers on Saturday, but the big man didn't need a lot of time to find a new home. Once the signing is official, Jones is expected to split time between the NBA and the G League, with most of his playing time likely coming with the Texas Legends.
