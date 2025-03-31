Fantasy Basketball
Kai Jones headshot

Kai Jones News: Shifting to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Jones will come off the bench Monday night against the Nets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Jones had started his team's last six matchups entering Monday, averaging 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over this stretch, but he'll be deployed off the bench now that Daniel Gafford has been cleared to return. Gafford will be on a minutes limit in his first game back from a right MCL sprain, so there should still be opportunities for Jones to produce.

