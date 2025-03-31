Kai Jones News: Shifting to bench

Jones will come off the bench Monday night against the Nets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Jones had started his team's last six matchups entering Monday, averaging 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over this stretch, but he'll be deployed off the bench now that Daniel Gafford has been cleared to return. Gafford will be on a minutes limit in his first game back from a right MCL sprain, so there should still be opportunities for Jones to produce.