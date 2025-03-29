Kai Jones News: Strong two-way effort

Jones closed Saturday's 120-119 victory over Chicago with 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals in 31 minutes.

Jones delivered arguably the best two-way performance of his career, continuing to make a name for himself as the fill-in starter for the Mavericks. While his production has made a lot of people sit up and take notice, there is a chance his run could come to an abrupt end in the near future. Both Daniel Gafford and Dereck lively could return from their respective injuries at some point soon, meaning Jones could find himself on the outside looking when it comes to consistent center minutes.