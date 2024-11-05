Kai Jones News: Swats one shot in victory

Jones finished Monday's 113-104 win over the Spurs with one block over four minutes.

Jones was a non-factor in Monday's win, though he did pick up a block for the fourth consecutive game. The 23-year-old has played a small role off the bench while seeing double-digit minutes in four-regular season games. Jones has averaged 2.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks while shooting 63.6 percent from the field across 8.9 minutes per game in seven regular-season appearances.