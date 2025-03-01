Kai Jones News: Waived by LAC

The Clippers waived Jones on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones played in 28 games for the Clippers this season, playing 7.8 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old big man averaged 2.2 points, and 1.6 rebounds per game, shooting 72.2 percent from the floor. Los Angeles brought in Seth Lundy and Patrick Baldwin on two-way deals along with this move Saturday.