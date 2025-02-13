Kaiden Rice Injury: Sidelined with illness
Rice (illness) didn't play in Westchester's 126-119 loss versus the Squadron on Wednesday.
Rice is currently dealing with an illness that led to Jordan Tucker seeing increased usage during Wednesday's loss. Rice will now have over a week to get healthy during the All-Star Break and will look to be good to go for the team's Feb. 20 matchup versus Delaware.
Kaiden Rice
Free Agent
