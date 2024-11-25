Kaiden Rice News: Plays factor in limited time
Rice contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds over four minutes in Sunday's 131-125 loss to Delaware.
Rice only played in just under four minutes, but still connected on a pair of threes to help contribute offensively off the bench Sunday. Rice has 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds over 4.1 minutes in three outings so far this season.
Kaiden Rice
Free Agent
