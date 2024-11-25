Kaiden Rice News: Plays factor in limited time

Rice contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds over four minutes in Sunday's 131-125 loss to Delaware.

Rice only played in just under four minutes, but still connected on a pair of threes to help contribute offensively off the bench Sunday. Rice has 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds over 4.1 minutes in three outings so far this season.