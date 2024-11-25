Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kaiden Rice headshot

Kaiden Rice News: Plays factor in limited time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Rice contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds over four minutes in Sunday's 131-125 loss to Delaware.

Rice only played in just under four minutes, but still connected on a pair of threes to help contribute offensively off the bench Sunday. Rice has 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds over 4.1 minutes in three outings so far this season.

Kaiden Rice
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now