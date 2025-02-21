Kaiden Rice News: Returns from illness
Rice tallied no counting stats across one minute during Thursday's 123-111 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Rice returned to game action after dealing with an illness, though he saw limited action Thursday. The 25-year-old has received inconsistent playing time this season, and he is averaging 3.4 points in 9.4 minutes per game across 14 G League outings.
Kaiden Rice
Free Agent
