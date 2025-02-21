Fantasy Basketball
Kaiden Rice headshot

Kaiden Rice News: Returns from illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Rice tallied no counting stats across one minute during Thursday's 123-111 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Rice returned to game action after dealing with an illness, though he saw limited action Thursday. The 25-year-old has received inconsistent playing time this season, and he is averaging 3.4 points in 9.4 minutes per game across 14 G League outings.

Kaiden Rice
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
