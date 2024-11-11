Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kaleb Johnson headshot

Kaleb Johnson News: Perfect from field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Johnson totaled 10 points (5-5 FG, 0-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes during Monday's 108-100 win over the G League Stockton Kings.

Johnson didn't see many opportunities in this one but still managed to crack double figures for a second straight contest. He's come off the bench in three appearances so far this season and isn't currently a focal point in the offense, but he's shown flashes of potential.

Kaleb Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now