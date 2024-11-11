Kaleb Johnson News: Perfect from field

Johnson totaled 10 points (5-5 FG, 0-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes during Monday's 108-100 win over the G League Stockton Kings.

Johnson didn't see many opportunities in this one but still managed to crack double figures for a second straight contest. He's come off the bench in three appearances so far this season and isn't currently a focal point in the offense, but he's shown flashes of potential.