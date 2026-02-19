Kam Jones Injury: Departs early with sore back
Jones has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Wizards due to lower-back soreness.
It's not clear when Jones tweaked his back, but the injury is severe enough for the rookie second-round pick to remain sidelined for the rest of the contest. He'll end the night with four points (2-2 FG), two assists and one steal over 14 minutes. With Thursday's contest representing the front end of a back-to-back set, Jones could be in line to sit out the rematch with the Wizards on Friday.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kam Jones
