Kam Jones Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Published on February 23, 2026

Jones is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to lower back soreness.

Jones managed to play through the same issue Sunday, but he'll presumably need to test out the back injury during pre-game warmups before the team clears him for Tuesday's action. Expect another update closer to tipoff.

Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers
