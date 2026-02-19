Kam Jones Injury: Won't return Thursday

Jones has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Wizards due to lower-back soreness.

It's not clear when Jones tweaked his back, but the injury is severe enough for the rookie second-rounder to not return for the second half. He'll end his night with four points (2-2 FG), two assists and one steal over 14 minutes. Ben Sheppard and Taelon Peter should both see an uptick in minutes over the final two quarters of Thursday's game in Jones' absence.