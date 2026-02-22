Kam Jones headshot

Kam Jones News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Jones (back) will play Sunday against the Mavs, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Jones will power through the back issue, although with Andrew Nembhard (back) set to return, Jones' minutes could see a reduction Sunday. Jones is averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 assists per game on the season.

Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers
