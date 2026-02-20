Kam Jones News: Cleared to play Friday

Jones (back) is available for Friday's game against Washington, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

The rookie second-rounder exited Thursday's loss to the Wizards early due to lower-back soreness, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Andrew Nembhard (back) listed as doubtful, Jones is likely to see an uptick in minutes. Over his last six outings (two starts), the Marquette product has averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per contest.