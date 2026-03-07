Kam Jones headshot

Kam Jones News: Drops out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 8:09am

Jones (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 128-117 loss to the Lakers.

After averaging 26.5 minutes per game while appearing in 11 straight games and making six starts from Feb. 3 through this past Sunday, Jones has now been removed from head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation entirely for the past two contests. The rookie's drop in playing time has coincided with the return of Aaron Nesmith (ankle), who has settled back into a starting role on the wing while playing 20-plus minutes in both of the Pacers' past two contests. While the lottery-bound Pacers remain likely to occasionally rest veterans like Nesmith over the final month of the season to open up playing time for younger players on the roster, Jones looks as though he'll be out of the mix for minutes when Indiana has all of its key guards and wings available.

